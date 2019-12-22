22 Dec 2019

Research Series Issue 53: Youth access to land, migration and employment opportunities: evidence from sub-Saharan Africa

Report
from International Fund for Agricultural Development
Published on 22 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.33 MB)

Abstract

This paper examines the intersections between youth access to land, migration decisions and employment opportunities using nationally representative and multi-year data from multiple African countries. We document evidence on the evolving dynamics in land distribution and ownership patterns, the effect of land access on youth livelihood choices and development of rental and sales market in the region. The report highlights six key findings: First, a progressively smaller proportion of young people are inheriting land due to land scarcity. Second, rural youth who do inherit land will need to wait longer to gain access to it because of significantly longer adult life spans. Third, land scarcity has been driving rapid changes in the land ownership and distribution patterns over the past decade and shaping the employment and migration decisions of rural youth. Fourth, the share of individual labour time devoted to farming is declining over time across age categories and gender, signifying that continued economic transformation processes are underway in Africa. Nonetheless, farming still accounts for significant shares of individuals’ labour time, particularly between the ages of 15 to 19 years. As young people progress into their 20s and 30s, the share of their work time in farming significantly declines in favour of off-farm employment opportunities. Fifth, access to land is an important determinant of the share of the labour time that young people devote to farming activities and their decision whether to migrate out of their home area. Other factors such as education, age of the household head and number of male or female siblings also significantly influenced youth livelihood choices. Sixth, we find a strong inverse relationship between participation in land rental markets and the age of household head: younger heads are generally more likely to rent in land than older heads, particularly in countries with relatively active rental markets. Overall, the analysis suggests that policy actions promoting access to land and security of tenure will significantly shape young people’s engagement in farming and livelihood options. To be successful, such policies will need to recognize and anticipate the impacts of the evolving dynamics in land distribution and ownership trends and develop effective responses that will foster inclusive, competitive and productive agricultural growth. Policies to promote youth access to land and security of tenure are not necessarily intended to keep youth permanently engaged in farming but rather to stimulate dynamic agricultural productivity growth in ways that drive continued economic transformation and diversification.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.