Research, Evaluation and Learning at the International Rescue Committee

WHO WE ARE

The mission of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is to help people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover and gain control of their future.

The IRC’s vision is to lead the humanitarian field by implementing high-impact, cost effective programs for people affected by crisis, and shape global policy and practice by sharing our learning and experience with others.

All IRC programs are designed to achieve meaningful change in people’s health, safety, education, economic wellbeing and ability to influence the decisions that affect their lives. The IRC maintains a dedicated professional Research, Evaluation and Learning (REL) Technical Unit team to ensure that the organization is both outcomes driven and evidence based in its approach.

What do we mean by outcomes?

The IRC has made a commitment to focus on the impact we have on the communities we serve my making measurable improvements in their lives in five outcome areas: Health, Safety, Education, Economic Wellbeing and Power.

What do we mean by evidence?

Evidence refers to information that is systematically obtained and analyzed to determine whether, how and why a given intervention works. The IRC identifies, prioritizes and uses the best available information from research studies that indicate and explain causal impact. We generate evidence using rigorous methods that answer the most critical questions for action.

WHY OUR WORK MATTERS

The IRC is committed to delivering services that achieve results for people we serve by increasing the rigor with which we design, implement and evaluate our programs. In line with the IRC’s 2020 Strategy, programs are increasingly oriented around achieving specific priority outcomes and designed based on the best available evidence. In cases where evidence is weak or does not exist, the IRC conducts research to generate evidence. We are rolling out new tools to measure program data and track the results of programming. We use cost data to compare the efficiency and effectiveness of different interventions and delivery models across contexts with the goal of improving accountability and determining the best use of available resources. These approaches enable the organization to help save lives and jumpstart recovery, use our resources most effectively, and achieve more sustainable solutions for the people we serve.

WHAT WE DO

IRC practitioners provide technical assistance to more than 30 country programs. Technical advisors are charged with staying abreast of the best available research and practices in their respective fields and sharing these with the IRC’s frontline teams. They also lead advocacy strategies to encourage partners and policy makers to adopt the interventions proven to be effective based on our research and experience.

HOW WE DO IT

The REL Unit team is working to enhance the IRC’s effectiveness by gathering and synthesizing the evidence base for what works; generating evidence where scant research exists; orienting the organization around outcomes; building new tools and systems to support measurement; and optimizing our use of resources.

> Evidence Based

Understanding, referencing and applying the best available research evidence to our programs enables the IRC to strengthen its effectiveness and improve the lives of conflict- and disasteraffected people. The IRC recognizes that delivering effective programming requires being clear about outcomes and grounding the choice and design of our interventions in theories of change.