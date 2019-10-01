Research in Brief: Avoiding refugee status and alternatives to asylum

This new research brief outlines why, in the context of a specific displaced population in Uganda, individuals choose to avoid the asylum system, and what alternatives they both pursue and would prefer to it. Their responses point towards a practical set of changes that could significantly enhance protection within the asylum system in this context. But they also point towards a preference for legal pathways to regularising individuals’ statuses that are discrete from the refugee regime and its labels. The brief is based on research conducted with Eritreans in Kampala in late 2016.

Key points

The prospect of improved asylum systems must not lead to the indefinite deferral of principled advocacy for other options.

This advocacy should target options that do not involve individuals having to first apply for asylum, and they should engage actors and institutions other than UNHCR as critical players in securing protection for displaced populations. Models of protection and assistance in certain parts of the world are changing anyway in ways that throw doubt on the need for individualised status determination.

The choice of certain Eritreans to avoid asylum in Uganda points to procedural and political shortcomings of the asylum process. Some of these can be addressed through immediate practical measures in the country of asylum, but others are increasingly coming to constitute structural features of the refugee regime.

Refugee status is seen as a dead end by many individuals. They are aware that opportunities for durable solutions are limited, and they aspire for forms of international mobility that these traditional options are not intended to provide.