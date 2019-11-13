Republic of Korea and the Global Fund

A Smart Investment

In 2000, AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria appeared to be unstoppable. In many countries, AIDS devastated an entire generation, leaving countless orphans and shattered communities. Malaria killed young children and pregnant women unable to protect themselves from mosquitoes or access lifesaving medicine. Tuberculosis unfairly afflicted the poor, as it had for millennia. The world fought back. The Republic of Korea joined with other governments, the private sector, civil society and people affected by the diseases to form the Global Fund, which pooled the world’s resources to invest strategically in programs to end AIDS,

TB and malaria as epidemics.

Saving Lives, Transforming Livelihoods

Nearly two decades later, the Republic of Korea’s smart, effective health investments through the Global Fund have helped save more than 27 million lives. Korea pledged US$11.7 million for the Global Fund’s Fifth Replenishment and has made a cumulative contribution of US$40.6 million since 2004. Korea is the 6th largest supplier of essential health products, and the 3rd largest supplier of diagnostic tests to the Global Fund. Since 2008, Korea has provided over US$286 million worth of products, among which about US$238 million (83%) are diagnostic tests.

The Republic of Korea’s contributions to the Global Fund are raised through an air ticket solidarity levy, making Korea one of the few G20 countries seeking innovative solutions to raise resources for development. In addition to its funding and innovation, Korea joined the Global Fund Board for the first time in May 2018 and assumed the seat representing the Additional Public Donors constituency