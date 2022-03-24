Reporting under the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance: Training Guide (Part I – Manual)

A. BACKGROUND

In January 2015, pursuant to General Assembly resolution 68/268, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) established the treaty body capacity-building programme with a view to supporting States parties in building up their capacity to implement their treaty obligations. The programme is based at the headquarters of OHCHR in Geneva, with a core team supporting capacity-building staff in its regional offices in Addis Ababa, Bangkok, Beirut, Bishkek, Dakar, Panama, Pretoria, Santiago, Suva and Yaoundé.

In paragraph 17 of resolution 68/268, the General Assembly requested the Secretary-General, through OHCHR, to support States parties in building their capacity to implement their treaty obligations and provide in this regard advisory services, technical assistance and capacity-building, in line with the mandate of the Office, in consultation with and with the consent of the State concerned.

The capacity-building programme aims to transform the perception of reporting from that of being a burden to one of being a concrete benefit to States parties and ultimately to rights holders. The programme provides assistance to the States parties, on treaty-specific reporting, including the preparation of common core documents and the establishment or effective functioning of national mechanisms for reporting and follow-up. At the outset, the programme organized regional train-thetrainers events annually to equip potential trainers from among State officials with the knowledge and skills to provide support to States parties in their increasing engagement with the treaty bodies and other human rights mechanisms.

In 2017, to underpin all activities, the programme developed a training guide on reporting to the United Nations treaty bodies.

The training guide is the first part of a comprehensive training curriculum on human rights treaty reporting with an emphasis on procedural aspects of reporting. The training guide is divided into two complementary parts. Part I is a manual, which provides an overview of the United Nations human rights system and detailed information on the reporting processes of the treaty bodies, including procedures, requirements and the roles of different stakeholders. It also includes chapters on the preparation of States parties’ reports and on national mechanisms for reporting and follow-up, in accordance with the guidance provided in a practical guide and study on such mechanisms by OHCHR.

There is also a specific section and checklist on the role of other stakeholders – the United Nations system, the national human rights institution and civil society organizations – in the reporting process. Part II is a guide for facilitators on preparing and delivering training courses on treaty reporting. It includes facilitator’s notes, session plans, presentation slides, videos, quizzes and so forth. The training guide has been transformed into an interactive online course on reporting to the treaty bodies.

The training guide will be complemented by specific training materials on each core international human rights treaty, focusing on substantive articles of each treaty. In addition to a training guide on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the capacity-building programme has developed a practical guide on the role of the national preventive mechanisms in preventing torture and a training guide on reporting under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The present training guide on reporting under the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance has been developed in this context.

B. OVERVIEW OF THE MANUAL

1. WHAT IS THE MANUAL?

The manual aims to equip States parties with details about the Convention, which was adopted on 20 December 2006 and which entered into force on 23 December 2010, and the relevant information needed to engage with the Committee on Enforced Disappearances. Its objective is to facilitate the understanding of the rights enshrined in the Convention and the corresponding obligations of States parties in respecting, protecting and fulfilling those rights.

The manual is based on the provisions of the Convention, the substantive statements issued by the Committee, its jurisprudence on individual communications, urgent actions and concluding observations on States parties’ reports, as well as its annual reports, reporting guidelines, rules of procedure, working methods and other documents. The manual should be understood as a practical tool, while bearing in mind the constantly developing practice of the Committee in interpreting the Convention.

This manual also constitutes a reference document for trainers who intend to design and deliver training courses on the Convention and engaging with the Committee. The manual can be used jointly with the training guide on reporting to the treaty bodies, which covers all the procedural aspects of the reporting process.

2. WHOM IS THE MANUAL FOR?

The manual is a reference source for States parties to understand the contents of the Convention and the ensuing obligations and to engage with the Committee, whether by submitting reports or dealing with urgent actions, individual and inter-State communications or country visits. The manual can also be useful for various other stakeholders, such as United Nations specialized agencies and country teams, national human rights institutions and civil society organizations that wish to inform themselves about the Convention and the functioning of the Committee.

3. HOW TO USE THE MANUAL

The manual has been designed as a support for States parties to implement the Convention and meaningfully engage with the Committee. It provides them with condensed information, organized by chapters, on the provisions of the Convention, the Committee and its functioning, and other relevant subjects, including the guiding principles for the search for disappeared persons and the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances and its relationship with the Committee.

The manual begins with a general discussion of issues such as signature and ratification, reservations and declarations and briefly explains the current status of the Convention, what States should do to become parties and fully recognize the competence of the Committee, providing reasons for becoming a State party to the Convention.

The sections of the manual include: (a) a detailed overview of the obligations of States parties, including an article-by-article analysis of the Convention; (b) an explanation on the composition, mandate and functions of the Committee, with clear guidelines on how to engage with it under the reporting procedure; urgent measures (known as “urgent actions”); individual and inter-State communications; country visits and the referral to the General Assembly; (c) the contents and scope of application of the guiding principles for the search for disappeared persons; (d) non-exhaustive examples of the provisions of the Convention that are reflected in other international treaties; (e) a presentation on the Working Group and its functions and relationship with the Committee; (f) a non-exhaustive summary of the linkages between the Convention and the recommendations issued in the context of the universal periodic review or those by special procedures. Finally, the manual includes a section on the linkages between the Convention and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Throughout the manual, examples of good practices and lessons learned in implementing the Convention and engaging with the Committee will be provided.

Where appropriate, reference will be made to general comments or reports of the Working Group, as well as to general comments, views on individual communications and concluding observations of the Human Rights Committee. In that connection, it is to be noted that, to date, the Committee on Enforced Disappearances has not adopted general comments. This is partly due to the fact that the Committee needs to expand its jurisprudence before precisely formulating its exact position on the dispositions of the Convention.

As mentioned earlier, the present manual is complemented by another tool, namely the notes for facilitators, which form part II of the training guide and closely follow the structure of part I. The notes have been designed to assist facilitators in preparing and delivering training courses on the contents of the Convention and the Committee and its functions, which are intended ideally for relatively small groups up to a maximum of 25 participants. The notes will be published online on the OHCHR website and will be updated when necessary. The training sessions may comprise a mix of slide presentations and group activities, and include different training components: facilitators’ notes, session plans, slide presentations, videos, quizzes etc. The trainings sessions are based on the training methodology of OHCHR, which is based on a participatory approach. It is important that facilitators respect and use this approach to encourage enriching discussions and exchanges of information and experiences with and among the participants. The sessions are designed in such a way that, if necessary, the training can be conducted entirely online.