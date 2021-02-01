Reporting sexual violence by state bodies or conflict actors and affecting IDPs and refugees - December 2020

Africa

Cameroon

21 November 2020: In Logbessou village, Douala 5 commune, Wouri department, a girl was raped and beaten by six armed men on motorbikes who stopped her vehicle. The perpetrators were arrested two weeks later. Source: Mimi Mefo Info

Democratic Republic of the Congo

02 December 2020: In Kasongo Lunda city and territory, Kwango province, a police lieutenant was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a minor. Source: Radio Okapi

04 December 2020: In Rusekera village, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, two women were kidnapped and raped by the Nyatura FDP under the Collective of Movements for Change (CMC) alliance. A $1,000 ransom was demanded for the hostages’ release. Source: Kivu Security

09 December 2020: In Bashimboko village, Misisi locality, South Kivu province, two women were raped by an armed group during an attack on the village. The perpetrators also looted goods from some homes.

12 December 2020: In Ishola village, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, two women and three girls were kidnapped and raped by unidentified armed men. A $5,000 ransom was demanded for the hostages’ release. Source: Kivu Security

Eswatini

Around 7 December 2020: In Lushikishini village, Ngwempisi inkhundla, Manzini district, a suspect of sexual violence was stripped and whipped with a cane on his genitalia by the community police.

Nigeria

29 December 2020: In Eggua community, Yewa North Local Government Area, Ogun state, a number of women were raped by Fulani herdsmen who attacked the village and burnt crops and houses.

30 December 2020: In Obigbo town and local government area, Rivers state, 29 residents, who were abducted military soldiers, have been released. Two young women among the 29 residents were sexually assaulted and raped by soldiers at Obinze Army Barracks where they were held for three days. Source: Nkiruka Nistoran

South Sudan

28 November 2020: In Eastern Equatoria state, a 17-year-old girl was raped by a senior state government official at his residence. The government official and a 30-year-old woman accused of aiding the rape were arrested and charged. The man was sentenced to seven