Reporting sexual violence by state bodies or conflict actors and affecting IDPs and refugees - November 2020

This monthly document summarises publicly reported cases of sexual violence by law enforcement bodies, conflict related sexual violence, and sexual violence that targets IDPs / refugees or vulnerable beneficiaries.

Africa

Burkina Faso

16 November 2020: Near Bangmiougou village, Barsalogho department, Sanmatenga province, a group of 10 women were raped by gunmen whilst collecting straw in the bush near the village. The governor of the Centre-Nord region denied that the event had occurred in a later statement. Source: ACLED

Cameroon

04 November 2020: In Limbe city, Fako division, Southwest region, unidentified armed men stormed the Kulu Memorial College, where they forced students and teachers to strip naked. They then ransacked the building and set a large part of it ablaze. Teachers were reportedly tortured. Sources: All Africa I, All Africa II and Mimi Mefo Info

Democratic Republic of the Congo

02 November 2020: In Kalonge village, Walikale territory, North Kivu province, a woman was abducted and raped by armed men during a raid on the refugee camp. The men also stole money, seven goats, and five chickens. Source: Kivu Security

10 November 2020: In Rutemba village, Uvira territory, South Kivu province, a woman was abducted and raped by Mai-Mai Rushaba militia. The kidnappers demanded a ransom for her release. They also stole money and goods. Source: Kivu Security

11 November 2020: In Butembo city and territory, North Kivu province, nearly 1000 cases of sexual violence have been recorded by three different women’s organizations between January and November according to a statement released by the office for Gender, Family and Children. From these events there were 168 unknown perpetrators and 207 known perpetrators, 18 of whom were soldiers and eight militiamen.

Source: Radio Okapi

13 November 2020: In Salambila town, Kabambare territory, Maniema province, a 16-year-old girl was raped by six suspected FARDC soldiers who also shot and injured three other civilians. Source: ACLED

14 November 2020: In Kangwe village, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, five women IDPs were abducted and raped whilst on their way to their field by suspected Ngumino and Twiganeho militiamen. Source:

Kivu Security

15 November 2020: Near Kimuka village, Uvira territory, South Kivu province, a woman and a man were abducted, and the woman was raped by six FNL Nzabampema militia. The kidnapper demanded a ransom for the hostages’ release. The kidnappers also stole a motorbike. Source: Kivu Security