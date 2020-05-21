Reporting Sexual Violence: By state bodies or conflict actors and affecting IDPs and refugees - April 2020

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

20 April 2020: Near Kitswamba village, Beni territory, North Kivu province, two suspected FARDC soldiers raped a girl and shot and injured a woman in fields near the village. Source: Fizi Media TV

Kenya

02 April 2020: In Yatta town, Machakos county, a police officer raped a woman who had been arrested for theft inside his house on the Matuu police station base. The police officer was arrested. Source: Kenya Standard

24 April 2020: In Zone Two, Kakuma Refugee Camp Three, Kakuma town, Turkana county, a lesbian Ugandan refugee was dragged to her shelter, beaten and raped by eight men due to her sexual orientation.

The incident follows a wave of other similar incidents reported by LGBT+ camp residents in recent months. Source: Pink News

Nigeria

03 April 2020: In Umulungbe town, Udi Local Government Area, Enugu state, suspected Fulani militia raped a woman. Source: ACLED1

Rwanda

03 April 2020: In Kigali, Nyarugenge district, Kigali province, three soldiers raped an unknown number of girls at the Bannyahe School during COVID-19 lockdown. All three soldiers have been arrested and awaiting trial. Source: Rwanda News Agency

South Sudan

19 April 2020: In Mvolo county, Western Equatoria state, a young girl was raped by a group of pastoralists while she was collecting firewood near a riverbank. Source: Radio Tamazuj Between March and April 2020: In an unspecified location in Yei county, Central Equatoria state, 19 women were gang-raped by men in military uniform carrying firearms. Source: Eye Radio

24 April 2020: In Rejaf community, Central Equatoria state, an unspecified number of women at Rejaf Police Training Centre reported that they had been raped by colleagues from the training centre. Large numbers of police trainees from different armed groups and government forces are being trained at the centre as per the peace agreement. Source: Eye Radio

Sudan

30 April 2020: Near Um Dereisaya, North Darfur state, a 12-year-old girl was raped by unidentified gunmen who attacked her and two other female IDPs while they were gathering firewood. Source: Radio Dabanga

Uganda

04 April 2020: In Bukoba and Bukompe villages, Nalutuntu parish, Mubende district, Central region, a militia believed to be financially backed by a local businessman attacked the villages as part of an effort to evict residents from land they had previously purchased. Reports indicate that at least one woman was gang-raped; numerous people beaten; and property destroyed and looted. The businessman and an accomplice were arrested, as have four police accused of abetting the businessman. Source: PML Daily