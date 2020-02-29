World + 6 more
Reporting Sexual Violence: By state bodies or conflict actors and affecting IDPs and refugees - February 2020
This monthly document summarises publicly reported cases of sexual violence by law enforcement bodies, conflict related sexual violence, and sexual violence that targets IDPs / refugees or vulnerable beneficiaries.
These reports bear testimony to the brave survivors who speak about sexual violence.
They are in no way representative of the extent or nature of sexual violence in general.
This document is published by Insecurity Insight using information available in open sources.
If you have experienced sexual violence or abuse while working for an aid organisation, you are not alone.
Stop the silence.
Africa
Burkina Faso
11 February 2020: In Bourzanga town, Bam province, Centre-Nord region, suspected ISGS militants attacked the residence of a religious leader. As he was absent, the militants sexually assaulted his three wives and seized their mobile phones. Source: ACLED
Democratic Republic of the Congo
17 February 2020: In Ngendo village, Uvira territory South Kivu province, the Association of Peace for Vulnerable Orphans and Widows (APEVOV) reported an incident of sexual violence against an unspecified person. Source: La Prunelle
18 February 2020: In the Ruzizi plain, Uvira territory South Kivu province, a woman was raped by a group of four people who were armed and speaking a dialect from Burundi. Source: La Prunelle
South Sudan
Around 17 February 2020: In Amica village, Magwi county, Eastern Equatoria state, four men in military uniforms beat and raped a 38-yearold as she gathered firewood. Source: Radio Tamazuj
Sudan
05 February 2020: In the Reigel Mour area, Sirba locality, West Darfur state, a 13-year-old girl was raped by a herder while she was looking after her family’s goats. Source: Radio Dabanga
07 February 2020: In the eastern area of Kass IDP camp, South Darfur state, four armed men on camels’ gang-raped a primary school student as she was gathering firewood. Her three brothers were also bound and beaten. Source: Radio Dabanga
Around 09 February 2020: At Krinding IDP camp, Al-Geneina, West Darfur state, three girls aged between 14 and 17 were raped inside the camp by unidentified perpetrators(s). The girls were transferred to AlGeneina teaching hospital for medical examination. Source: Darfur24
20 February 2020: Near Nierteti, Central Darfur state, a member of the paramilitary Border Guards raped and beat an 8-year old when she was grazing cows in the area of Khor Ramla. A local search group captured the offender and handed him to the Nierteti Police Department. The young girl was transferred to Nierteti Hospital. Source: Radio Dabanga
Asia
Sri Lanka
Around 20 February 2020: In Kandaketiya divisional secretariat, Badulla district, Uva province, a 15- year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an army soldier who was later arrested. Source: ACLED
The Americas
Mexico
04 February 2020: In Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, a girl was raped by a police officer who was later arrested. Source: ACLED
09 February 2020: In Santa Maria Texcalac, Tlaxcala, a woman was allegedly forced into a patrol car and sexually assaulted by three police officers who have been arrested. Source: ACLED