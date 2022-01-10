Reporting Sexual Violence Monthly News Brief - November 2021

Reporting Sexual Violence

By state bodies or conflict actors that particularly targets IDPs and refugees, aid, health workers or educators or students among others.

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

04 November 2021: In Kyamujanju village, Irumu territory andi province, a 15-year-old girl was raped by Front for Patriotic Resistance in Ituri (FRPI) fighters during a raid on the village. Two women, a girl and two men, were also kidnapped and livestock was stolen. Source: Kivu Security

05 November 2021: In Belatshola village, Moanda territory, Kongo Central province, an unspecified number of women were raped by the Armed Forces of the Democratic Repulic of the Congo (FARDC) soldiers during an attack on the village in an alleged revenge attack for the death of another soldier. Source: ACLED

05 November 2021: In Kongolo town and territory, Tanganyika province, two women and a taxi driver were abducted and stripped naked by Batwa militiamen and taken to another location where another 20 other people were being held. One woman managed to escape. Source: ACLED

09 November 2021: In Lambo Katenga village, Tanganyika province, three women were abducted and stripped naked by suspected Maï-Maï militants before being released. Source: Radio Okapi

Around 11 November 2021: In Kasingi village, Beni territory, North Kivu province, an unspecified number of IDP women were raped by an armed group. Source: ACLED

11 November 2021: In Mayuano locality, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, a 13-year-old student was raped by her teacher. Source: Radio Okapi

18 November 2021: In Rukoro village, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, a woman was abducted and raped by armed men.Source: Kivu Security

20 November 2021: In Katungulu village, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, a woman was raped by Mai-Mai Biloze Bishambuke militia. A man was also killed and livestock looted. Source: Kivu Security

29 November 2021: In Oshwe locality and territory, Mai-Ndombe province, a ten-year-old girl was raped by her teacher. The girl died a few days later. Source: Radio Okapi