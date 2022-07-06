Reporting Sexual Violence Monthly News Brief - May 2022

Reporting Sexual Violence By state bodies or conflict actors that particularly targets IDPs and refugees, aid, health workers or educators or students among others.

Africa

Burundi

Around 12 May 2022: In Gasenyi-Kirwati II hill, Buganda commune, Cibitoke province, a woman was sexually abused and killed by an unidentified armed group. Source: ACLED

Ethiopia

Around 27 May 2022: In Jeldu district, West Shewa zone, Oromia region, a woman was raped for 16 days by members of Oromo Liberation Front (OLF)-Shane when the bus she was travelling on was stopped. Her three-year-old daughter was also kidnapped and forced to witness the attack. Source: ACLED

Ghana

Around 12 May 2022: Along the Northern Command zone, Tamale city, Northern region, a woman was raped by two police officers. Source: Joy Online

Kenya

04 May 2022: Along Kachibora-Kapcherop road, Charangany constituency, Trans Nzoia county, a 50-year-old intersex person was sexually assaulted and killed by an unidentified armed group.

Source: Nation

08 May 2022: In Lagdera constituency, Garissa county, a man was stripped naked and beaten by suspected Borana militia, who also stole livestock. Source: ACLED

Liberia

As reported on 31 May 2022: About 73 Nigerian soldiers who were deployed to Liberia under the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) peacekeeping mission are under investigation by the Nigerian army authorities for alleged sexual assault and exploitation. Source: Sahara Reporters

Nigeria

13 May 2022: In Okpulugwu Agu-Amede community in Ega Amufu, Isi-Uzo LGA, Enugu state, a woman was attacked and raped by suspected armed Fulani pastoralists. The woman’s brother was killed after he attempted to rescue her from the attack. Sources: Global Times and Sahara Reporters

Sudan

09 May 2022: In Zamzam IDP camp, Al Fasher city, North Darfur state, six women were raped by gunmen. It was reported that the police arrested five men. Source: Darfur 24