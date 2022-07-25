Reporting Sexual Violence Monthly News Brief - June 2022

This Monthly News Brief bears testimony to the brave survivors who speak about sexual violence by state bodies or conflict actors. Most events of sexual violence are never reported. This compilation is neither complete nor representative of the extent or nature of sexual violence in general. It brings together dispersed accounts about survivors from around the world who broke the silence.

Reporting Sexual Violence

By state bodies or conflict actors that particularly targets IDPs and refugees, aid, health workers or educators or students among others.

Africa

Burkina Faso

09 June 2022: In Wendou town, Dori department, Seno province, a girl was raped by presumed IS Sahel militants who also reportedly fired gunshots. Source: ACLED

Burundi

Around 13 June 2022: In Rutana town and province, a girl was sexually abused by the chief of the National Council for the Defense of Democracy - Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD). The girl and her mother fled the town after the perpetrator tried to kill them for taking legal action against him. Source: ACLED

Around 13 June 2022: In Rugombo town, Cibitoke province, a girl was sexually abused by a member of the CNDD-FDD. Source: ACLED

Democratic Republic of the Congo

14 June 2022: In Salamabila Matete village, Kabambare territory, Maniema province, a member of the military reportedly raped a woman returning from the fields. Source: La Prunelle 27 June 2022: In Rutshuru town and territory, North Kivu, a 13-year-old female IDP was raped by armed men. Source: WikiRumours