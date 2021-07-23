Reporting Sexual Violence Monthly News Brief - June 2021

Sexual violence by state bodies or conflict actors that particularly targets IDPs and refugees, aid, health workers or educators or students among others.

This Monthly News Brief bears testimony to the brave survivors who speak about sexual violence by state bodies or conflict actors. Most events of sexual violence are never reported. This compilation is neither complete nor representative of the extent or nature of sexual violence in general. It brings together dispersed accounts about survivors from around the world who broke the silence.

Africa

Burundi

04 June 2021: In Busebwa village, Gatete zone, Rumonge province, two women were sexually abused by Imbonerakure after the chief Imbonerakure commanded the Imbonerakure of that area to enforce rules through sexual violence. Source: ACLED1

12 June 2021: In Kigwati village, Rukaramu zone, Mutimbuzi commune, Bujumbura Rural province, a 12-year-old girl was raped by an Imbonerakure. Source: ACLED1 Democratic Republic of the Congo

Around 5 June 2021: In Makutano village, Walikale territory, North Kivu province, the Mai-Mai Mazembe raped around 54 women during an attack on the village. Source: ACLED1 08 June 2021: Near Niangara town and territory, Haut-Uele province, a woman was raped by an armed group whilst working in her field. Source: ACLED1

As reported on 16 June 2021: Three Oxfam staff members have been dismissed following an independent investigation into allegations of abuses of power in the DRC. The accusations included nepotism, bullying, sexual misconduct and failure to manage conflicts of interest. Allegations were also upheld against a fourth individual whose contract expired before the conclusion of the disciplinary hearing. Source: BBC News and Oxfam

Ethiopia

As reported on 07 June 2021: In Hawzen town, Misraqawi zone, Tigray region, a 19-year-old girl was raped by an Ethiopian soldier. Source: Associated Press

02 July 2021: In Tigray region there are reports of Ethiopian, Eritrean, and Amhara forces harassing and intimidating survivors of sexual violence and putting them in isolated and undisclosed locations in order to prevent them from speaking to the international media. Source: Medhanie Gaim South Sudan

30 May 2021: Near Kamosin stream, Ikotos Country, Eastern Equatoria State, an eight-year-old girl was raped by men whilst searching for coconuts in the area. Source: Radio Tamazuj

30 May 2021: In an unspecified village in Lire Payam, Kajo Keji commune, Central Equatoria state, four armed men, one of whom was in military uniform, attacked villagers from two villages and attempted to rape a 14-year-old girl, who was able to escape from the attackers. Source: ACLED1

02 June 2021: In Jebel market area, Juba city, Central Equatoria State, a police lieutenant was sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl in his car in January 2021.

Source: Eye Radio

14 June 2021: In Rumbek North county, Lakes state, an eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by armed men. The girl is reported to be in critical condition. Source: ACLED1

22 June 2021: In Thongpiny neighbourhood, Juba city, Central Equatoria State, a sergeant in the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces was sentenced to ten years in prison for abducting and molesting a 14-year-old schoolgirl last July 2020. Source: Eye Radio