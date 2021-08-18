Reporting Sexual Violence Monthly News Brief - July 2021

Reporting Sexual Violence

By state bodies or conflict actors that particularly targets IDPs and refugees, aid, health workers or educators or students among others.

Africa

Central African Republic

Around 26 June 2021: In Boali town, Ombella-M’Poko prefecture, at least 11 women, including 10 young girls, were raped by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group. Source: Corbeau News

09 July 2021: In Ippy town, Ouaka prefecture, a mother and her 17-year-old daughter were raped by national military soldiers (FACA) at a checkpoint. After the attack, the perpetrators gave the daughter money and instructed her to buy antibiotics. Source: Corbeau News

09 July 2021: In Kaga-Bandoro town, Nana-Grébizi prefecture, a 14-year-old girl was gang-raped by three FACA soldiers in a forest close to the victims’ home. The girl was taken to hospital by her parents after the assault. Source: Corbeau News

11 July 2021: In Kparé village, Ouham-Pende prefecture, several women were raped by Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) rebels during an attack on the village. Source: Radio Ndeke Luka

As reported on 12 July 2021: In PK8 IDP Camp, Bambari town, Ouaka prefecture, a 50-year-old woman was attacked by a man with a machete who attempted to rape her. Source: UNFPA

As reported on 12 July 2021: In PK8 IDP Camp, Bambari town, Ouaka prefecture, a 12-year-old girl was raped by her uncle inside the camp. The man is reportedly in jail. Source: UNFPA

As reported on 12 July 2021: In PK8 IDP Camp, Bambari town, Ouaka prefecture, a 14-year-old girl was raped by a 56-year-old man whilst she was returning from the field. The girl’s father filed a complaint against the man and he is currently in jail. Source: UNFPA

13 July 2021: In the 3rd arrondissement of Bangui city, the wife of an ex-leader of the Union for Central African Renewal (URCA) was raped and beaten by a gendarmerie commando during an attack on her husband. Source: ACLED

Democratic Republic of the Congo

06 July 2021: In Kanyamisambi village, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, four girls were kidnapped and raped by armed men. A man was also killed and a boy kidnapped alongside the girls.

A ransom was demanded for the hostages’ release. Source: Kivu Security

11 July 2021: In Kabaya/Rumangabo village, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, five girls between the ages of 12 to 21 were abducted and raped by four armed men as they returned from the market. After three days they were ordered to contact their relatives to negotiate their release after a ransom was paid. Source: Agenzia Fides

15-16 July 2021: In Nduko area, Lubero territory, North Kivu province, two girls were raped by armed men during an incursion in several localities, including Musimba area. The perpetrators also engaged in looting. Source: Radio Moto

20 July 2021: In Kaniro village, Masisi territory, North Kivu province, at least six women were abducted from their homes and raped in nearby bushes by pastoralists from the Lukochu area. A nurse at the Kaniro clinic, where the women received medical care, stated that the frequency of abductions and sexual assaults committed by pastoralists in the area has become very concerning.

Source: La Prunelle

21 July 2021: In Moboko center, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, a female refugee from Burundi was raped by armed men wearing military uniforms. The perpetrators also stole the victim’s money.

The victim was taken to a clinic in Mboko in very critical condition. Source: La Prunelle