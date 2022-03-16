Reporting Sexual Violence Monthly News Brief - January 2022

Reporting Sexual Violence

By state bodies or conflict actors that particularly targets IDPs and refugees, aid, health workers or educators or students among others.

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

28 December 2021: In Busekera area, Goma city, North Kivu province, two 17-year-old girls were reportedly raped by Mai-Mai militiamen. Source: Wiki Rumours

28 January 2022: In Butungera, Bashu chiefdom, Beni territory, North Kivu territory, a ten-year-old girl was raped by Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) members.

Source: La Prunelle

19 January 2022: In Kyeshero district, Goma city, North Kivu, a woman was tortured and raped by armed men. The woman died from her injuries. Source: Kivu Security

Ethiopia

As reported on 28 December 2021: In North Shewa zone, Amhara region, TPLF soldiers and Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) militants reportedly raped 12 women during an incursion on the area. Source: Twitter

As reported on 01 January 2021: In Galicoma town, Afar region, 42 women and girls were reportedly raped by TPLF soldiers during an attck on the town. Source: Twitter

As reported on 01 January 2021: In unspecified woredas, Afar region, seven women were reportedly raped by TPLF soldiers. Source: Twitter

As reported on 02 January 2022: In Shewa Robit town, North Shewa zone, Amhara region, a 13-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and raped by TPLF forces. Source: Borkena

As reported on 07 January 2022: In Tigray region, ethnic Tigrayans have reportedly been forced to rape family members or to engage in sexual activities with military personnel in exchange for basic supplies. Source: Rescue Tigrayan Rape Victims

As reported on 22 January 2022: In South Wollo zone, Amhara region, a report shared by Ethiopian Government officials states that TPLF soldiers reportedly raped at least 217 women,