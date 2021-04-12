Reporting Sexual Violence Monthly News Brief - January 2021

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

03 January 2021: In Tshikapa city and territory, Kasia province, a 16-year-old girl was raped by a police captain, who was later prosecuted. Source: Radio Okapi

07 January 2021: Near Kibaya village, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, three girls were abducted and raped by armed men. Source: Kivu Security

13 - 14 January 2021: Lubumbashi city and territory, Haut-Katanga province, seven women were raped over two nights by suspected FARDC soldiers who broke into their homes at night to rob them. Source: ACLED1

27 January 2021: In Beni city and territory, North Kivu, 25 journalists from 22 different radio stations have undergone a two-day training on the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse by the Media Network for Development (REMED). Source: Radio Okapi

Ethiopia

22 Janaury 2021: In Tigray region, the UN has received a number of reports of sexual violence and abuse by military forces. Family members have been allegedly forced to rape members of their own family under threats of violence, women have been forced to have sex in exchange for basic commodities. While communications in the region are tightly constrained at this time, there has been an increased demend for emergency contracepton and testing for sexually transmitted infections - often an indicator of sexual violence in conflict. Sources: Al Jazeera and Reuters

As reported on 25 January 2021: Near Tekeze river, Tigray region, a 25-year old woman was raped at gunpoint by an Ethiopian federal army soldier in December 2020. Five aid workers for international and Ethiopian aid groups have said they received multiple similar reports of abuse in Tigray. Women and girls in refugee camps within Ethiopia have been particularly targeted. Source: Reuters

As reported on 25 January 2021: In Rawyan town, Tigray region, a woman was raped by three soldiers from the Amhara special forces who broke into her house. Source: Reuters

As reported on 25 January 2021: In Wukro town, Misraqawi zone, Tigray region, a woman was raped by Eritrean soldiers whilst her husband was forced to kneel and watched. Source: Reuters

As reported on 25 January 2021: In Adigrat town, Misraqawi zone, Tigray region, six women were raped by a group of soldiers and told not to seek help afterwards. Source: Reuters

As reported on 25 January 2021: In Mekelle city, Mekelle Special Zone, Tigray region, a 19-year- old girl was raped by soldiers. A man who tried to intervene was beaten. Both victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. Source: Reuters

Nigeria

As reported on 28 January 2021: In Ayete town, Ibarapa North Local Government Area, Oyo state, the Asao of Ayete has accused Fulani herdsmen of raping women, intimidating, kidnapping and killing people in his community, and destroying farms. Source: Sahara Reporters

South Africa

05 January 2021: In Port Elizabeth city, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, Eastern Cape province, a police colonel has been dismissed following an investigation into rape allegations of an 8-year-old girl in August 2020. Source: Times Live

Sudan

07 January 2021: Around 2km east of Rwanda IDP camp, Tawilla locality, North Darfur state, a 16- year-old female IDP was gang raped by militiamen. Source: ACLED

07 January 2021: In Dirbat Area, Jabal Mara, South Darfur, a nine-year-old girl was raped by a Sudanese army soldier. The soldier has been arrested by his army unit. Source: Darfur 24