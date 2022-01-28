Reporting Sexual Violence Monthly News Brief - December 2021

This Monthly News Brief bears testimony to the brave survivors who speak about sexual violence by state bodies or conflict actors. Most events of sexual violence are never reported. This compilation is neither complete nor representative of the extent or nature of sexual violence in general. It brings together dispersed accounts about survivors from around the world who broke the silence.

Reporting Sexual Violence

By state bodies or conflict actors that particularly targets IDPs and refugees, aid, health workers or educators or students among others.

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

09 December 2021: In Rubare village, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, a woman was kidnapped from a field and raped by armed men who demanded a ransom for her release. Source:

Kivu Security

13 December 2021: In Mushweshwe village, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, four girls were kidnapped and raped by five armed men. Source: Kivu Security

13 December 2021: In Babila-Babombi chiefdon, Mambasa territory, Biakato locality, Ituri province, a male nurse raped a pregnant patient who had visited the clinic to give birth. The perpetrator was arrested by the Congolese police. Source: Radio Moto

As reported on 19 December 2021: In Ituri province, the NGO SOFEPADI (Female Solidarity for Peace and Holistic Development) released a report stating that more than 550 incidents of sexual violence against women were recorded throughout 2021. Source: Radio Okapi

28 December 2021: In Kalunguta village, Rwenzori area, Beni territory, North Kivu province, unknown perpetrators raped a 20-year-old woman who was on her way back from fetching water.

Source: La Prunelle

Ethiopia

13 December 2021: On the road between Mekelle and Adigrat, Tigray region, a Tigrayan woman was kidnapped from a minibus by uniformed Eritrean soldiers and taken to a bush camp where she was raped and tortured for eleven days by members of the Ethiopia Defense Forces. Source: Al Jazeera

Nigeria

As reported on 13 December 2021: In an unspecified location in northern Nigeria, a woman reported being raped multiple times by Boko Haram militants whilst she was held in captivity.

Source: Sahara Reporters

South Sudan

10 December 2021: Along Mairem-Majok Road, Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, a 17-year-old girl was raped by over 10 armed men. People travelling with the woman were robbed. Source: Radio Tamazuj