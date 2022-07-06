Reporting Sexual Violence Monthly News Brief - April 2022

Reporting Sexual Violence

Africa

Central African Republic

09 April 2022: In Bangui city, an unspecified number of women were raped by Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Security Group after they forcefully entered the gendarmerie infirmary of the Henri Izamo Military Camp, raping the women in the maternity ward, including some who had just given birth. Soldiers stationed inside the camp failed to protect them. Source: HumAngle

10 April 2022: In Bangui city, two women were sexually abused by armed Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Security Group seemingly under the influence of alcohol who had forcefully entered the gendarmerie infirmary of the Henri Izamo Military Camp. They attempted to sexually abuse the two women who had just given birth, in the presence of a nurse and a nurse aide. The perpetrators then attempted to rape the nurse, after she told them to leave the patients alone. The nurse managed to escape and bring help from the Chief of the Centre, also a gendarme. The mercenaries pretended to leave, only to return by breaking through a window at the back of the facility, where they raped the nurse aide. Source: HumAngle

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Around 07 April 2022: In Beni city and territory, North Kivu province, a woman was assaulted and ultimately killed by unidentified armed men during an attempted rape. Source: ACLED1 17 April 2022: In Bugusa village, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, a pregnant woman was raped by M23 (March 23 Movement) rebels. Source: ACLED

19 April 2022: In Dyambu village, Djugu territory, Ituri province, a woman was raped by CODECOARDPC (Army of Revolutionaries for the Defense of the Congolese People) fighters after attacking civilians on their farms. Source: ACLED

Malawi

Around 21 April 2022: Near Karonga township, Karonga district, Northern region, a 13-year-old migrant girl was sexually abused by a police officer after the group of migrants she was travelling with were arrested. The police officer was arrested. Source: ACLED