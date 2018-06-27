27 Jun 2018

Reporting on the Grand Bargain: CHS self-assessment encourages setting up complaints mechanisms

Report
from CHS Alliance
Published on 26 Jun 2018 View Original

The Grand Bargain, a package of 51 non-legally binding commitments organised around ten thematic work streams, was signed in May 2016 between 18 donor countries and 16 aid organisations to improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of humanitarian aid. As signatories to the Grand Bargain agreed to undertake annual independent reviews of progress made against these commitments, in June 2017, the first independent report was released by the Global Public Policy Institute (GPPI), with the involvement of the CHS Alliance.

A year later, the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) was commissioned by the UK Department for International Development (DFID) on behalf of the Facilitation Group to produce the second report. The analysis was primarily based on the interviews with, and the 46 self-reports submitted by signatories, as well as a review of other available documentation and consultations with external stakeholders.

Overall, ODI found that important progress has been made in terms of cash programming, participation revolution, and multi-year planning and financing, and some progress with regard to integrating gender as a cross-cutting issue. Remaining key challenges include uneven progress against the commitments; lack of clarity on the collective end goal; the sheer breadth and scope of the 51 commitments; differing views on how the Grand Bargain should relate to country-level operations; and a lack of visible leadership and engagement at the political level.

The report mentions the Core Humanitarian Standard (CHS) along with the Cash Learning Partnership (CaLP) and the Good Humanitarian Donorship (GHD) as existing mechanisms that have driven progress for Workstreams 3 (cash programming), 6 (participation revolution) and 7 (multi-year planning and financing).

Reporting against commitment 6.3, which is about_ strengthening local dialogue and harnessing technologies to support more agile, transparent but appropriately secure feedback_, many organisations highlighted their implementation of commitments 4 and 5 of the CHS. In addition, ZOA noted that the CHS self-assessment process encouraged fresh learning on beneficiary accountability and participation, and the development of new practices, including setting up complaints mechanisms. For commitment 6.6. f_ocusing on funding of community engagement and participation_, SIDA has reported on funding a CHS Alliance/Ground Truth Solutions project on ‘strengthening accountability to affected populations and applying the Core Humanitarian Standards’ in Chad.

Read the full report here.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.