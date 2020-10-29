Reporting Against Sendai Framework Targets Through Sendai Framework Monitor in Central Asia

UNDRR’s Central Asia Initiative “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia” has made substantial progress within one year. The Initiative advanced in following Result Area “Building the foundations for greater resilience in Central Asia through data, capacity, governance and cooperation at local, national and regional level”, which focuses on aligning collection of data, its analysis and reporting with the priorities of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, which also supports the reporting on implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Notably, through Central Asia Initiative, all five countries are actively working to reduce disaster risks by improving data disaggregation and reporting. In 2020, all Central Asian States reported on national progress in implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction using the online Sendai Framework Monitor (SFM). This year, for the first time, Turkmenistan have started reporting through the SFM and inserted data on Target E – adopt and implement National Strategy on DRR aligned with Sendai Framework.

Moreover, in the SFM system countries have given the Observer status to UNDRR, which means that UNDRR will have access to data that has not been validated yet. This highlights the establishment of trust and cooperation between the governments of Central Asian states and UNDRR. By quantitative and qualitative reporting through SFM, Central Asian states will be able to assess and track its progress in reducing disaster risks according to the SFM indicators. This information can be used to support regional and global analyses of Sendai implementation.

The Sendai National Focal Points and Technical Focal Points were equipped with knowledge and skills to contribute to the SFM system. Moreover, through the SFM capacity-building processes, Central Asian States established cooperative relationship with the Centre for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction, which is designed to better coordinate disaster and preparedness initiatives at the regional level. Sendai Focal points participated in SFM trainings and other regional meetings organized by the Center.

Through Central Asia Initiative, and specifically through SFM reporting – by inserting accurate, timely, relevant, and accessible data, Central Asian states will have risk-informed policies and develop an understanding of risks in in all its facets: hazard, exposure, and vulnerability, which will lead to take an integrated approach to risk reduction and development.