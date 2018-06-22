22 Jun 2018

Report of the Working Group on the issue of discrimination against women in law and in practice (A/HRC/38/46)

Report
from UN General Assembly
Published on 14 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (480.81 KB)

Note by the Secretariat

The Secretariat has the honour to transmit to the Human Rights Council the report of the Working Group on the issue of discrimination against women in law and in practice, pursuant to Council resolutions 15/23, 26/5 and 32/4. In its report, the Working Group takes stock of the first six years of its mandate and analyses the lessons learned. While highlighting the successes, limitations and main challenges faced in the struggle for women’s rights and empowerment, the Working Group reasserts women’s fundamental right to substantive equality and calls for concerted efforts to counter rollbacks and the increasing attacks against the universality of women’s human rights. It examines opportunities to strengthen the international women’s human rights machinery, focusing particularly on its role in forging strategic partnerships and alliances and creating enabling environments to advance women’s human rights. In the report, it also encapsulates its work and some of its impact, while setting the vision for the mandate in the coming years.

