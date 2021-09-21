Report of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (A/HRC/48/57)

Human Rights Council

Forty-eighth session

13 September–1 October 2021

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances was established pursuant to resolution 20 (XXXVI) of the Commission on Human Rights and its mandate was most recently extended by the Human Rights Council in its resolution 45/3. The mandate of the Working Group is to assist families of disappeared persons to ascertain the fate and whereabouts of their disappeared relatives; to assist States and monitor their compliance with their obligations deriving from the Declaration on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and to provide States with assistance in the prevention and eradication of enforced disappearances. Since its inception in 1980, the Working Group has transmitted a total of 59,212 cases to 110 States. The number of cases under active consideration that have not yet been clarified, closed or discontinued stands at 46,490 in a total of 95 States. During the reporting period, 376 cases were clarified. The present report reflects the activities of and communications and cases examined by the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances from 16 May 2020 to 21 May 2021.