Report of the WHO independent high-level commission on NCDs: where is the focus on addressing inequalities?

The current WHO independent high-level commission on non-communicable diseases’ report lacks clear focus on addressing the issues of inequalities in non-communicable diseases.

Much stronger recommendations are needed to ensure appropriate investment in strengthening and improving the quality of health systems, especially at primary healthcare.

Governments, the private sector and other actors all need to be involved in finding sustainable solutions to ensure access to medicines and technologies for non-communicable diseases.

Non-communicable diseases in humanitarian emergencies need to be included in any global guidance on the issue.