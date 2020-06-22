World

Report of the WHO independent high-level commission on NCDs: where is the focus on addressing inequalities?

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

  1. Sigiriya Aebischer Perone1,2,
  2. Frédérique Jacquerioz Bausch2,
  3. Philippa Boulle3,
  4. François Chappuis2,
  5. J Jaime Miranda4,
  6. David Beran2,5

Summary box

  • The current WHO independent high-level commission on non-communicable diseases’ report lacks clear focus on addressing the issues of inequalities in non-communicable diseases.

  • Much stronger recommendations are needed to ensure appropriate investment in strengthening and improving the quality of health systems, especially at primary healthcare.

  • Governments, the private sector and other actors all need to be involved in finding sustainable solutions to ensure access to medicines and technologies for non-communicable diseases.

  • Non-communicable diseases in humanitarian emergencies need to be included in any global guidance on the issue.

  • In all contexts allocation of resources needs to optimise access for long-term care and treatment, paired with population-wide prevention efforts in order to guarantee universal health coverage.

Related Content