Report on webinar series: Sanitation programmes throughout and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic

Introduction

In discussions on sanitation and Covid-19, the continuity of long-term sanitation goals throughout and beyond the pandemic has been rarely considered. To respond to this gap, the Sanitation Learning Hub (SLH) and UNICEF hosted a webinar series to share knowledge and experience on ways programmes have changed and adapted.

The two webinars presented examples of initiatives which have continued to pursue long-term sanitation objectives during the pandemic, with successes, setbacks and adaptations, and space was provided to reflect on possible future impacts of Covid-19 on sanitation planning, implementation and monitoring. The webinars took place on 17 August and 31 August 2021, facilitated by SLH, with seven guest organisations (13 speakers and panellists) and 78 and 66 attendees respectively.