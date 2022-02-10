Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Human rights and transitional justice (A/HRC/49/39) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council

Forty-ninth session

28 February–1 April 2022

Agenda items 2 and 3

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,

political, economic, social and cultural rights,

including the right to development

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to resolution 42/17 of the Human Rights Council. It explores the interconnections between transitional justice, sustaining peace, and sustainable development, highlighting their shared goals and objectives. It suggests that the main contribution of transitional justice to sustaining peace and to sustainable development lies in its potential to foster trust, empower people, enhance inclusion, increase gender equality, and address root causes of serious human rights violations, all of which have a preventive effect.

The report identifies five ways to maximize the positive impact of transitional justice on sustaining peace and on sustainable development, namely: (a) consistently adopting a “past-sensitive lens” in peace and development work; (b) undertaking joint and integrated analyses, with a systematic focus on preconditions for a conducive environment for transitional justice; (c) enhancing data collection to measure impact and progress, including by using the Sustainable Development Goals framework; (d) adopting a people-centred approach to transitional justice that seeks to make a tangible difference in people’s lives; and (e) ensuring that participatory approaches and public consultation are construed as ongoing processes