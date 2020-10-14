Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights: General Assembly - Official Records Seventy-fifth Session Supplement No. 36 (A/75/36)

Chapter I

Introduction

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 48/141 and contains an overview of the work of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva and New York and in the field from 1 January to 30 June 2020. It highlights activities undertaken under the thematic priorities reflected in the OHCHR management plan for 2018–2021.

As at 30 June 2020, OHCHR had 87 human rights field presences worldwide. During the reporting period, the High Commissioner undertook missions to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Finland and Bern, Switzerland, and visited the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Austria. Following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, high-level missions were suspended.

The reporting period was dominated by the COVID-19 outbreak, which prompted OHCHR to adapt its activities to contribute to the global response to the pandemic and ensure that human rights remain at its centre.

In early 2020, Nada Al-Nashif and Ilze Brands Kehris assumed their new functions as Deputy High Commissioner and Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, respectively.