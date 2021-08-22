World + 18 more
Report of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (A/76/231) [EN/AR]
Attachments
Summary
The present report is submitted to the General Assembly pursuant to its resolution 74/133 on the rights of the child, in which it requested the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict to continue to submit reports to the Assembly on the activities undertaken in the fulfilment of her mandate and on the progress achieved in advancing the children and armed conflict agenda. In the report, which covers the period from August 2020 to July 2021, the Special Representative describes trends, issues of concern and progress made. She also provides information on raising global awareness and building partnerships, including her engagement with regional and subregional organizations and international partners. She outlines a number of challenges and priorities in the children and armed conflict agenda and concludes with a set of recommendations to enhance the protection of children affected by armed conflict.
I. Introduction
In its resolution 74/133, the General Assembly requested the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict to continue to submit reports to it and the Human Rights Council on the activities undertaken in the fulfilment of her mandate, including on progress achieved and challenges remaining on the children and armed conflict agenda. The request stemmed from the mandate given by the Assembly in its resolution 51/77, in which it recommended, inter alia, that the Special Representative raise awareness and promote the collection of information about the plight of children affected by armed conflict and foster international cooperation to ensure respect for children rights.
In line with that mandate, and as requested by the General Assembly in its resolution 74/133, in the present report the Special Representative provides information on current trends regarding children affected by armed conflict and gives an overview of emerging issues and challenges. She also highlights the ongoing engagement with parties to conflict to end and prevent grave violations, as well as efforts undertaken with a broad range of actors to raise global awareness and catalyse action on the issue. She further elaborates on the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on her work and on ending and preventing grave violations against children.