Report of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (A/76/231) [EN/AR]

Summary

The present report is submitted to the General Assembly pursuant to its resolution 74/133 on the rights of the child, in which it requested the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict to continue to submit reports to the Assembly on the activities undertaken in the fulfilment of her mandate and on the progress achieved in advancing the children and armed conflict agenda. In the report, which covers the period from August 2020 to July 2021, the Special Representative describes trends, issues of concern and progress made. She also provides information on raising global awareness and building partnerships, including her engagement with regional and subregional organizations and international partners. She outlines a number of challenges and priorities in the children and armed conflict agenda and concludes with a set of recommendations to enhance the protection of children affected by armed conflict.

I. Introduction