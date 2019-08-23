Report of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict (A/74/249)

Summary

The present report is submitted to the General Assembly pursuant to its resolution 73/155 on the rights of the child, in which it requested the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict to continue to submit reports to the Assembly on the activities undertaken in the fulfilment of her mandate and on the progress achieved in advancing the children and armed conflict agenda. The report covers the period from August 2018 to July 2019 and describes trends, issues of concern and progress made over the past year, including the mainstreaming of child protection issues within the United Nations system. It also provides information on the field missions of the Special Representative, her vision, including her engagement with regional and subregional organizations and international partners, as well as information on her Office’s new campaign, Act To Protect. It outlines a number of challenges and priorities in her agenda and concludes with a set of recommendations to enhance the protection of children affected by armed conflict.

I. Introduction