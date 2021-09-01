Report of the Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, Siobhán Mullally (A/76/263) [EN/AR/RU]

Summary

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, Siobhán Mullally, examines the intersections between trafficking by proscribed groups and terrorism, and in particular the continuing failures in terms of identification of and assistance to the victims of trafficking and in terms of the protection of their human rights. Despite increased attention to the intersections between trafficking in persons and terrorism, measures to prevent trafficking are limited and often ineffective, and we see repeated failures of protection. Accountability for the serious human rights violation of trafficking in persons is limited, and impunity persists. In the report, the Special Rapporteur highlights the obligations of States to apply the principle of non-discrimination in all actions to combat human trafficking and to ensure effective access to protection. The particular risks of child trafficking and the targeting of children by proscribed groups are examined, as are the risks faced by persons, who are forcibly displaced, including unaccompanied and separated children. In the report, the Special Rapporteur also highlights the need for more effective prevention and protection measures for all forms of trafficking, particularly in conflict and humanitarian settings, as well as States’ positive obligations in respect of the identification of victims, assistance to victims and repatriation