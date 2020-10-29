Report of the Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, Maria Grazia Giammarinaro (A/75/169)

Summary

In the present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 35/5, the Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, Maria Grazia Giammarinaro, further develops her findings and recommendations made in her report to the Human Rights Council at its forty-fourth session (A/HRC/44/45). She calls for alternative approaches in the implementation of the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children, supplementing the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, shifting from a law enforcement approach to an approach that is centred on human rights and victims, whether through a rights-oriented interpretation of existing provisions of the Protocol together with the jurisprudence of regional human rights courts and soft law instruments or, potentially, through a new international instrument. She develops an interpretation of due diligence obligations of States in relation to, for example, the implementation of the rights of trafficked persons to effective remedies and the non-punishment principle. She also reflects on the negative impact of restrictive migration policies on the protection of trafficked and exploited persons and on the negative implications of the current model of victim identification, which is shaped from a criminal proceedings perspective, is made conditional on the collaboration of victims with the law enforcement authorities in many countries and is not focused on the vulnerability of trafficked persons based on personal circumstances. Consequently, she proposes a new methodology to ensure the provision of early support to trafficked persons and those vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation. The Special Rapporteur also takes the discussion on businesses’ due diligence obligations further, analysing how Governments and businesses should comply with their own obligations to eradicate trafficking and exploitation, especially from supply chains, through a combination of binding legislation and voluntary initiatives. Her recommendations offer a guide to States in adopting a genuinely human rights-based approach, placing at its centre the protection of the rights of victims and potential victims. The recommendations are also intended to move the anti-trafficking agenda from the criminal paradigm into a more comprehensive approach, tackling the systemic nature of exploitation and treating trafficking and exploitation as a social justice issue.