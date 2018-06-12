Report of the Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children (A/HRC/38/45) [EN/AR/RU]
Human Rights Council
Thirty-eighth session
8 June–6 July 2018
Agenda item 3
Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development
Note by the Secretariat
The Secretariat has the honour to transmit to the Human Rights Council the thematic report of the Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, Maria Grazia Giammarinaro, prepared pursuant to Council resolution 35/5. State efforts to govern international migration are often disconnected from the legal obligation to identify victims of trafficking in human beings, creating negative consequences for their protection and for the prosecution of traffickers. Unfortunately, the international political agenda, which is focused on the prevention of irregular migration, and the populist and xenophobic anti-migration movements in certain countries and regions, are further encouraging a response to management of migration flows from a crime prevention perspective, which does not place human rights protection at the centre.
In mixed migration movements, people are placed into different categories and allocated different types of assistance accordingly. However, in practice it is challenging to draw clear lines on the circumstances of each migratory journey, and identification through rigid categories could lead to gaps in protection and assistance to victims.
In the present report, the Special Rapporteur analyses challenges in the identification, referral and protection of victims and potential victims of trafficking in persons in the context of mixed migration. Based on the findings and feedback of numerous organizations, she offers recommendations to help States, international organizations and civil society organizations adapt their responses to ensure the effective protection of victims and potential victims of trafficking. These responses must be focused on the identification of groups and persons who by their characteristics and circumstances are in a vulnerable situation, regardless of the specific determination of their case. Activating protection protocols at the outset of identification of vulnerabilities may be one of the most effective ways to assist victims of trafficking and avoid the re-victimization, detention and deportation of victims and potential victims of trafficking in persons.
I. Activities of the mandate
On 5 September 2017, the Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children participated as a panellist in the fifth informal thematic session of the global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration, entitled “Smuggling of migrants, trafficking in persons and contemporary forms of slavery, including appropriate identification, protection and assistance to migrants and trafficking victims”. She made her intervention during the panel discussion on “Appropriate identification, protection and assistance to migrants and trafficking victims”.
On 10 October 2017, she presented a thematic report to the General Assembly at its seventy-second session, with the Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, including child prostitution, child pornography and other child sexual abuse material. In their report, the Special Rapporteurs addressed the vulnerabilities of children to sale, trafficking and other forms of exploitation in situations of conflict and humanitarian crisis.
On 1 March 2018, the Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons convened an expert group meeting in Geneva on addressing trafficking in supply chains through voluntary standards and multi-stakeholder initiatives. The meeting focused on the enhancement of workers’ voices in the governance, monitoring and grievance mechanisms of these initiatives and the active participation of workers within.
II. Methodology of the report
In order to gather first-hand information for the present report, on 12–13 October 2017, the Special Rapporteur conducted a thematic visit to Catania, Italy, to better understand the identification procedures at disembarkation places. She also went to Portugal on 1–2 February 2018, where she was informed of good practices for the identification of victims of trafficking for labour exploitation. On 26 March 2018, she exchanged information with the European Border and Coastguard Agency (FRONTEX) on its role in identifying victims of trafficking at external European borders and related human rights concerns. The present report is also based on submissions from partners and stakeholders.
On the basis of the above inputs, the Special Rapporteur acknowledges the inadequacy of the current screening tools and methodologies in effectively identifying potential victims and indicators of vulnerability to trafficking. Responses to the call for inputs were abundant, though geographically limited and predominately from Europe, which reflects the current dialogue on migration. It is worrisome that the lack of responses from certain regions might also be due to the shrinking of civil society space. The Special Rapporteur is grateful to organizations that provided feedback to the report. She thanks the Office of the Prosecutor in Catania, the Portuguese National Rapporteur on trafficking in persons and FRONTEX for their role in organizing the three thematic visits, whose findings have enriched the report.
III. Introduction
While a clear legal distinction between smuggling and trafficking has been defined in the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children, supplementing the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (the Palermo Protocol), the differences between the two crimes are increasingly blurred in mixed migration movements.
The Special Rapporteur considers that trafficking in persons, especially women and children, is primarily a human rights violation, and often interlinked with mixed migration movements, encompassing various categories of persons on the move, including refugees, asylum seekers and migrants travelling, mostly in an irregular manner, along similar routes, using similar means of travel, and for various and often interrelated reasons.1 People do not necessarily enter mixed migration movements as trafficked persons, but might become trafficked during their journey or when they reach a transit or destination country. Their migration might have started out independently or using the services of a smuggler, but then turned into trafficking at a later stage.
Challenges related to the identification and protection of victims of trafficking in persons in the current migration context have not been adequately addressed either at the national, regional or international levels, where Member States are currently negotiating a global compact on refugees and a global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration. Specifically, the so-called migration “crisis” in Europe and elsewhere has exposed serious protection gaps, and State responses demonstrate that the protection of victims or potential victims of trafficking in persons is not often prioritized when countries face irregular migration movements, and is geared towards responding to the needs of the victims of particular categories (mostly the sexual exploitation of women and children).
Early identification is being defined as comprising both proactive informal processes as well as a formal process of screening persons to detect indications of trafficking in persons, or of vulnerabilities to trafficking and/or exploitation. Early identification should not be regarded as a one-step process. Experience from the field has shown that victims often do not come forward at first contact with assistance providers, much less at first contact with law enforcement authorities, especially when they have suffered severe forms of exploitation. Identification is possible when a safe space and a relationship of trust have been created to allow victims to share a traumatizing experience. It is therefore difficult to successfully identify victims of trafficking at arrival areas — such as disembarkation points of search and rescue operations, hotspots or airports — as well as in transit countries, due to little awareness of the indicators of trafficking in persons and of victims’ needs among first responders, and an unwillingness from the potential victims themselves to be identified and registered in a country that is not their intended country of destination.