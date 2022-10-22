Report of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change - Promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change mitigation, loss and damage and participation (A/77/226)

Seventy-seventh session
Item 69 (b) of the provisional agenda
Promotion and protection of human rights: human
rights questions, including alternative approaches for
improving the effective enjoyment of human rights and
fundamental freedoms
Promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change
Note by the Secretary-General
The Secretary-General has the honour to transmit to the General Assembly the report of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change, Ian Fry, in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 48/14.
Summary
We are faced with a global crisis in the name of climate change. Throughout the world, the rights of people are being negatively affected or violated as a consequence of climate change. The Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change highlights the reference to human rights included in the preamble to the Paris Agreement and considers the human rights implications of mitigation actions. Considerable attention is given to the extensive and disastrous lack of action to address loss and damage as a result of the impacts of climate change and its related human rights impacts. The Special Rapporteur also highlights the serious disconnect between those that continue to support the fossil fuel economy and those that are most affected by the impacts of climate change. Also highlighted is the fact that those most affected by climate change have the least participation and representation in political and decision-making processes. The Special Rapporteur provides various recommendations on eliminating the use of fossil fuels, addressing the funding gap on loss and damage, improving participation and protecting the rights of indigenous and environmental human rights defenders. We are already confronted with a climate change emergency that comes with inherent serious human rights abuses. We can no longer delay. The time to actively address this emergency is now.
I. Introduction
-
We are faced with a global crisis in the name of climate change. Throughout the world, human rights are being negatively affected and violated as a consequence of climate change. For many millions, climate change constitutes a serious threat to the ability of present and future generations to enjoy the right to life. Human-induced climate change is the largest, most pervasive threat to the natural environment and human societies the world has ever experienced. In its article 28, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantees that all human beings are entitled to a social and international order in which their rights and freedoms can be fully realized. Climate change already undermines this order and the rights and freedoms of all people. We are being confronted with an enormous climate change crisis of catastrophic proportions. It is happening now.
-
There is an enormous injustice being manifested by developed economies against the poorest and least able to cope. Unwillingness by developed economies and major corporations to take responsibility for drastically reducing their greenhouse gas emissions has led to demands for “climate reparations” for losses incurred. Some have suggested the term “atmospheric colonization” to explain the global imbalance between the impacts of climate change and the emitters of greenhouse gases. When ranked by income, the economically most privileged 50 per cent of countries are responsible for 86 per cent of the cumulative global carbon dioxide emissions, while the economically vulnerable half are responsible for only 14 per cent.
-
The Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change highlights the reference to human rights included in the preamble to the Paris Agreement, in which parties should, inter alia, “consider their respective obligations on human rights”.
-
The present report explores the functional arrangements of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. The report will focus primarily on three key themes: mitigation (emissions reduction), loss and damage (the impacts of climate change) and participation in decision-making processes in the climate change regime. Underpinning all of these themes is the need for adequate and predictable finance and support. The implications for human rights will be considered in each of these three themes. The present report complements and updates the report by the Special Rapporteur on the issue of human rights obligations relating to the enjoyment of a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment.
-
To prepare the present report, throughout June and July 2022, the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change held extensive in-person consultations in Bonn, Germany, as well as in Geneva and Lisbon, and numerous online consultations. In particular, he convened a number of meetings with civil society organizations, States that have signed the Geneva Pledge for Human Rights in Climate Action, members of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, small island developing States, and other stakeholders. These consultations complemented a call for inputs to which the Special Rapporteur received approximately 90 submissions.