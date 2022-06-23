Report of the Special Rapporteur for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the Context of Climate Change: Initial Planning and Vision for the Mandate (A/HRC/50/39) (Advance Unedited Version)

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

This report of the Special Rapporteur for the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change is submitted to the Human Rights Council in accordance with Council resolution 48/14. As the Special Rapporteur took up his mandate on 1 May 2022, this report is preliminary in nature. The report identifies six thematic priorities that the Special Rapporteur will focus on during his mandate, namely:

(1) The promotion and protection of human rights in the context of mitigation, adaptation, and financial actions to address climate change, with particular emphasis on loss and damage;

(2) Addressing the human rights implications of climate change displacement including legal protection of people displaced across international borders;

(3) Exploring approaches to enhance climate change legislation, supporting climate change litigation and advancing the principal of intergenerational justice;

(4) Corporate accountability with respect to human rights and climate change;

(5) The protection of human rights through just transition for workers in industries that contribute to climate change; and

(6) Exploring the impacts of new technologies associated with climate change mitigation on human rights.

Approaches to finding workable solutions to the complexities of climate change and human rights issues will be developed. The Special Rapporteur will work in collaboration with other special procedures mandate holders and seek inputs from State, civil society organisation, business enterprises and inter-government organisations in the advancement of this work.