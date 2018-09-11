Report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights*(A/HRC/39/54) (Advance Edited Version)

Note by the Secretariat

The Secretariat has the honour to transmit to the Human Rights Council the report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Idriss Jazairy, prepared pursuant to Council resolutions 27/21 and 36/10. In the report, the Special Rapporteur provides updates on the situation in four countries and calls for the negotiation and adoption of a United Nations declaration and guidelines on sanctions and human rights. He considers the application of international humanitarian law to the use of unilateral coercive measures in the context of the Islamic Republic of Iran and notes the issues which arise from the extraterritorial impact of sanctions. He also calls for the appointment of a special representative of the Secretary-General on unilateral coercive measures.