11 Sep 2018

Report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights*(A/HRC/39/54) (Advance Edited Version)

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Published on 30 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (269.71 KB)

Note by the Secretariat

The Secretariat has the honour to transmit to the Human Rights Council the report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Idriss Jazairy, prepared pursuant to Council resolutions 27/21 and 36/10. In the report, the Special Rapporteur provides updates on the situation in four countries and calls for the negotiation and adoption of a United Nations declaration and guidelines on sanctions and human rights. He considers the application of international humanitarian law to the use of unilateral coercive measures in the context of the Islamic Republic of Iran and notes the issues which arise from the extraterritorial impact of sanctions. He also calls for the appointment of a special representative of the Secretary-General on unilateral coercive measures.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.