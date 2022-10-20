Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales (A/77/189) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Seventy-seventh session

Item 69 (b) of the provisional agenda*

Promotion and protection of human rights: human rights questions, including alternative approaches for improving the effective enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms

Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants

Note by the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General has the honour to transmit to the General Assembly the report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, submitted in accordance with Assembly resolution 74/148 and Human Rights Council resolution 43/6.

Summary

The present report outlines the main activities undertaken by the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, during the reporting period since his most recent report to the General Assembly.

In the report, the Special Rapporteur reviews the complex relationship between climate change, human rights and migration, as well as the multifaceted drivers of cross-border migration in the context of climate change. He examines the human rights situation of migrants, especially women, children, indigenous peoples, minorities and other groups in specific vulnerable situations, affected by the adverse effects of climate change, and he analyses progress made on devising available and flexible pathways for regular migration in the context of climate change as an adaptation option.

On the basis of the information and analysis provided by States, international organizations, civil society and other stakeholders, the Special Rapporteur identifies promising practices, ongoing efforts and existing challenges and provides a set of recommendations aimed at promoting migration with dignity for all migrants, including those affected by climate change, and addressing their specific human rights and protection needs.