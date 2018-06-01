Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons [EN/AR/RU]

I. Introduction

II. Activities of the Special Rapporteur

In its resolution 32/11, the Human Rights Council mandated the Special Rapporteur to address internal displacement, in particular by mainstreaming the human rights of internally displaced persons into all relevant parts of the United Nations system; working towards strengthening the international response to internal displacement; engaging in coordinated international advocacy and action to improve protection of and respect for the human rights of such persons; and continuing and enhancing dialogue with Governments, intergovernmental, regional and non-governmental organizations and other relevant actors.

The Special Rapporteur has continued to support the mainstreaming of the human rights of internally displaced persons within the United Nations system and the wider humanitarian community. Her participation in the Inter-Agency Standing Committee at the level of Principal is proving essential in that regard, as it helps to ensure and enhance collaborative approaches and strong links with key United Nations agencies, other international organizations and civil society. In that regard, the Special Rapporteur took part in the Principals meetings of the Committee in October 2017 and will do so in May 2018 as well.

The Special Rapporteur co-hosted, with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Institute of Humanitarian Law, the thirteenth course on the law of internal displacement, held in October 2017 in San Remo, Italy. The course continues to be an excellent opportunity to bring together government authorities involved in the protection of internally displaced persons and the Special Rapporteur intends to continue it as the flagship course of the mandate.

The Special Rapporteur also organized jointly with Swisspeace and the University of Basel, an expert workshop on transitional justice and internal displacement in December 2017, which brought together scholars and practitioners working on internal displacement and transitional justice. Participants discussed the current state of knowledge and identified lessons learned, best practices and recommendations for improving policies and practices in this field. It served as a platform for dialogue between the expert participants and the Special Rapporteur, who has identified promoting the inclusion of internally displaced persons in transitional justice processes as a core priority of her work. The findings from the workshop will directly inform a thematic report on that topic to be presented to the General Assembly in October 2018.

The Special Rapporteur also strengthened the engagement of her mandate with national human rights institutions by attending the annual conference of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions in February 2018, during which she organized a side event examining the work of national human rights institutions with the Guiding Principles and proposed that the scope of that work be expanded. In addition, a consultative workshop was co-convened with UNHCR, the Global Alliance and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on 20 February 2018, to which selected national human rights institutions were invited to exchange views and ideas on their existing and potential roles in addressing internal displacement. The Special Rapporteur also sent a questionnaire to all national human rights institutions to map their ongoing work on internal displacement and identify good practices and opportunities. She sincerely thanks those that responded and will study the information provided to inform her future work and her annual report to the Human Rights Council in 2019, which will be dedicated to the role of national human rights institutions in promoting and protecting the human rights of internally displaced persons. Continuing her engagement with national human rights institutions, during the biannual conference of the Asia Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions held in Bangkok in November 2017, the Special Rapporteur facilitated a session on the impact of conflict on internally displaced persons and refugees and the role of national human rights institutions. In September 2017, she was a panel speaker at a meeting of the South-East Asia national human rights institutions held in the Philippines and in August 2017, she was a keynote speaker at a national conference on internal displacement organized by the National Commission on Human Rights of Mexico.

The Rapporteur further continued her engagement with supporting States and other relevant stakeholders so as to include internally displaced persons in the broader discussions on migration and in particular the negotiations on the global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration. She sent out an open letter in March 2018 on the inclusion of internally displaced persons in the global compact, in line with the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants. The letter aimed to support Member States to reflect on effective strategies while negotiating and implementing the global compact, in order to ensure adequate protection and assistance for internally displaced persons and to prevent and reduce such displacement in line with the Guiding Principles.

The Special Rapporteur led an inter-agency project entitled “Informing responses to support durable solutions for internally displaced persons”, which aimed to measure progress towards durable solutions in internal displacement contexts. The project was implemented by the Joint IDP Profiling Service in collaboration with a broad group of development, humanitarian and peacebuilding actors. This initiative was aimed at operationalizing the Inter-Agency Standing Committee framework on durable solutions for internally displaced persons by developing a set of agreed-upon indicators, tools, methodologies and guidance for comprehensive yet practical approaches to durable solutions in displacement situations. 1 In April 2018, the mandate and the Joint IDP Profiling Service launched the outputs of the project, which stakeholders are encouraged to use. The Special Rapporteur has also been an active member of the Expert Group on Refugee and Internally Displaced Persons Statistics, contributing to the technical report on internally displaced persons statistics, which was adopted by the United Nations Statistical Commission at its forty-ninth session in March 2018.

The Special Rapporteur also continued to chair the Global Protection Cluster task team on law and policy, supporting capacity-building and providing technical advice to States that are in the process of developing such normative instruments.