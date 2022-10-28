Report of the Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to non-discrimination in this context, Balakrishnan Rajagopal (A/77/190) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Seventy-seventh session
Item 75 (b) of the provisional agenda*
Promotion and protection of human rights: human rights questions, including alternative approaches for improving the effective enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms
Adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and the right to non-discrimination in this context
Note by the Secretary-General
The Secretary-General has the honour to transmit to the General Assembly the report of the Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to non-discrimination in this context,
Balakrishnan Rajagopal, in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 43/14.
Report of the Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to non-discrimination in this context, Balakrishnan Rajagopal
The right to adequate housing during violent conflict
Summary
In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to non-discrimination in this context, underlines that massive violations of the right to adequate housing continue in unprecedented fashion during and after violent conflict. The attacking, bombing and shelling of civilian targets and the destruction of entire cities and villages – displacing millions into homelessness – have continued unabated despite the development of modern human rights and humanitarian law.
While international human rights, humanitarian and criminal law outlaw all forms of arbitrary destruction of housing, arbitrary displacement, forced evictions and other serious and large-scale violations of the right to adequate housing, there is an alarming continuity of gross violations of the right to adequate housing in times of conflict. Those severe human rights violations have been largely met with impunity, have entrenched housing discrimination and segregation and have often resulted in a lack of reparation, limited options for voluntary return and a lack of just and durable solutions.
United Nations organs and bodies, including the Secretariat, the General Assembly, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council; United Nations human rights mechanisms; fact-finding missions of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; and international tribunals have increased their attention to severe violations of housing rights in conflict and post-conflict settings. However, more action is urgently required by the international community to prevent, end and overcome such egregious violations and to ensure justice and respect for human rights in post-conflict and reconstruction settings.
The present report analyses the legal, political and practical challenges to preventing, ending and responding to systematic and deliberate mass destruction of homes during violent conflict. It calls for recognizing such severe violations of international law as “domicide” – a distinct crime under international criminal law – and concludes with a set of recommendations to prevent and eliminate that pervasive curse on humankind.
I. Introduction
-
As of 2022, more than 100 million people worldwide have been forcibly displaced as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or events seriously disturbing public order. Propelled by new waves of violence or protracted conflict around the globe, today’s record of displaced persons far surpasses that of the post-World War II period.
-
Although the numbers may be staggering, the harmful impact of violent conflict on civilian life is nothing new. Indeed, history has shown that homes have often been a primary target in war. In the early military operations of the Mesopotamian cityStates, which date back to the third millennium B.C.E., warfare “involved the complete destruction of small cities, the demolition of their temples, [and] the carrying off of their inhabitants into captivity”.1
-
During World War II, German Armed Forces demolished homes and other civilian infrastructure as a military tactic. In the 1946 Judgment of the International Military Tribunal (Nuremberg), the Chief of the Operations Staff of the High Command of the German Armed Forces, Alfred Jodl, was found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity for, inter alia, having ordered the evacuation of all persons in northern Norway and the burning of their houses.2 Similarly, a British Military Tribunal found Field Marshal Erich von Manstein guilty of war crimes for, among other acts, having issued scorched-earth orders to “deport civilian inhabitants of the territories occupied by the German Armed Forces under his command” in Eastern Europe and “to destroy their houses as well as all other objects of economic value.”3
-
Aside from those notable examples, impunity for massive destruction of housing has been the norm. Only limited attention has been given to the deliberate destruction of homes, villages and towns in other German-occupied territories that currently belong to Poland, the Russian Federation or Ukraine, nor to the destruction of 3.3 million houses in Germany, including by the systemic bombarding of cities by Allied Forces. 4 On 6 August 1945, over 60,000 buildings were destroyed or severely damaged in Hiroshima by the atomic bomb dropped by the Armed Forces of the United States of America. Another 19,587 buildings and houses were destroyed in Nagasaki by the second atomic bomb dropped just two days later.5 Systematic housing destruction and scorched-earth practices have also been seen in decolonization movements around the globe, from the revolution in the Philippines against the United States of America to the Malayan and Indonesian liberation movements from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
-
The deliberate destruction of homes during violent conflicts continues to the current day. With the urbanization of war, the conflict-related destruction of homes has intensified. Today, more people live in densely populated areas, where violent or armed conflict is increasingly taking place. Weapons with wide area impacts continue to be used unabated in urban and residential areas. They kill and maim civilians in indiscriminate fashion, destroy and damage hundreds of thousands of homes and evict and displace millions in fundamental disrespect for international humanitarian and international human rights law. That state of affairs has, by some scholars, been termed “domicide”: the massive and deliberate destruction of homes in order to cause human suffering. 6 The Special Rapporteur takes a more expansive view of that concept. Etymologically rooted in the Latin terms domus (home) and caedo (to kill), domicide refers not only to the deliberate destruction of the physical structures of homes, but also to the systematic violation of housing rights in violation of international law.
-
As of 2017, approximately one third of all homes in the Syrian Arab Republic had been either partially or totally destroyed, an estimate that has only increased in the light of the bombardments of eastern Ghutah in 2017 and 2018 and of Idlib and Aleppo in 2020 (A/HRC/44/61, para. 7). Today, more than 13 million people have either fled the country or are displaced within its borders.7 In Libya, over 120,000 civilians were displaced between April and July 2019 by the continuous use of heavy explosive weapons in residential areas of Tripoli.8 In Myanmar, over 200 Rohingya settlements were almost completely burned down or bulldozed between August 2017 and April 2019, when the armed forces of Myanmar systematically attacked Rohingya villages, destroying approximately 40,600 structures, killing more than 10,000 civilians and displacing over 743,000 Rohingya into neighbouring Bangladesh in a “clearance operation” better characterized as genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.9 Displacement and deliberate destruction of housing by both State and non-State armed groups continues in Myanmar. In March 2022, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar reported that half of the 300,000 people living in Kayah State, including 80 percent of the population of Loikaw, the capital of the State, had been displaced because of persistent airstrikes and attacks by the military. 10 Similar levels of housing destruction and forced displacement, by non-State armed groups as well as domestic and foreign State armed forces, have been reported in the armed conflicts in Afghanistan11 and Iraq.12
-
Within the first 10 days of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, tens of thousands of homes across the country had been deliberately targeted and left either severely damaged or completely destroyed. In Mariupol alone, a city of 400,000 inhabitants, 90 per cent of all apartment buildings have reportedly been damaged or destroyed. 13
-
Those situations are only a few examples illustrating the impact of conflict on civilian lives and the right to adequate housing. The systematic destruction of homes comes not only in manifold contexts, but also in manifold form – in warfare as well as lawfare. The right to adequate housing can be violated also through bureaucracies, the undermining of the right to return, the condoning of the usurpation of homes, the confiscation or expropriation of housing or by forcing a population living under occupation to demolish their own homes.
-
In the Syrian Arab Republic, in addition to the direct destruction of civilian homes, Law No. 66 of 2012 and Law No. 10 of 2018 were issued, which afforded the Syrian Government broad discretion to confiscate and redevelop returning residents’ properties without due process of law.14 Similarly, Israel has used legal mechanisms – the Absentee Property Law and land registration procedures – to confiscate Palestinian lands and properties. The increasingly institutionalized regime of systematic racial oppression and discrimination against the people of Palestine has been considered by the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 to satisfy the prevailing evidentiary standard for the crime against humanity of apartheid.15
-
Far from mere collateral damage, the destruction of homes in violent and armed conflicts is not only systemic, but systematic. Concomitantly, the destruction of homes must be systematically prohibited and punished. The present report addresses the lack of adequate prevention of conflict-related housing rights violations and the lack of effective mechanisms and policies that would ensure justice in relation to domicide. The report complements previous thematic reports of the Special Rapporteur concerning the right to adequate housing in disaster and post-conflict settings (A/66/270 and A/HRC/16/42), and of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons concerning housing, land and property rights (A/HRC/47/37). States, United Nations agencies, civil society organizations, legal experts and any other stakeholders were offered the opportunity to make submissions with relevant information for consideration by the Special Rapporteur, which have been made available on the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.16