Report of the Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to non-discrimination in this context, Balakrishnan Rajagopal (A/77/190) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Promotion and protection of human rights: human rights questions, including alternative approaches for improving the effective enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms

Adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and the right to non-discrimination in this context

The Secretary-General has the honour to transmit to the General Assembly the report of the Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to non-discrimination in this context,

Balakrishnan Rajagopal, in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 43/14.

Report of the Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to non-discrimination in this context, Balakrishnan Rajagopal

The right to adequate housing during violent conflict

Summary

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to non-discrimination in this context, underlines that massive violations of the right to adequate housing continue in unprecedented fashion during and after violent conflict. The attacking, bombing and shelling of civilian targets and the destruction of entire cities and villages – displacing millions into homelessness – have continued unabated despite the development of modern human rights and humanitarian law.

While international human rights, humanitarian and criminal law outlaw all forms of arbitrary destruction of housing, arbitrary displacement, forced evictions and other serious and large-scale violations of the right to adequate housing, there is an alarming continuity of gross violations of the right to adequate housing in times of conflict. Those severe human rights violations have been largely met with impunity, have entrenched housing discrimination and segregation and have often resulted in a lack of reparation, limited options for voluntary return and a lack of just and durable solutions.

United Nations organs and bodies, including the Secretariat, the General Assembly, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council; United Nations human rights mechanisms; fact-finding missions of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; and international tribunals have increased their attention to severe violations of housing rights in conflict and post-conflict settings. However, more action is urgently required by the international community to prevent, end and overcome such egregious violations and to ensure justice and respect for human rights in post-conflict and reconstruction settings.

The present report analyses the legal, political and practical challenges to preventing, ending and responding to systematic and deliberate mass destruction of homes during violent conflict. It calls for recognizing such severe violations of international law as “domicide” – a distinct crime under international criminal law – and concludes with a set of recommendations to prevent and eliminate that pervasive curse on humankind.

I. Introduction