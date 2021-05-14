World
Report of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations – 2021 substantive session (New York, 15 February–12 March 2021) (A/75/19)
Chapter I
Introduction
- By its resolution 74/277, the General Assembly took note of the report of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations (A/74/19), decided that the Committee, in accordance with its mandate, would continue its efforts for a comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects, review the implementation of its previous proposals and consider any new proposals so as to enhance the capacity of the United Nations to fulfil its responsibilities in that field, and requested the Committee to submit a report on its work to the Assembly at its seventy-fifth session.