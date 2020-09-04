Report of the Secretary-General on strengthening the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union on issues of peace and security in Africa, including on the work of the United Nations Office to the African Union (S/2020/860)

I. Introduction

1 . The present report is submitted pursuant to the statement of the President of the Security Council dated 16 December 2014 (S/PRST/2014/27). It provides an update on the implementation of the Joint United Nations-African Union Framework for Enhanced Partnership in Peace and Security, including in the context of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the current status of the partnership and efforts to enhance it. It also provides a description of the main activities carried out by the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) and the United Nations system as a whole since the issuance of my previous report (S/2019/759) on 19 September 2019, including those pertaining to Council resolutions 2320 (2016), 2378 (2017) and 2457 (2019) and in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

II. The United Nations and African Union strategic partnership

2 . The strategic partnership between the United Nations and the African Union is of paramount importance in addressing complex peace and security challenges in Africa. In recent years, the two organizations have worked to deepen cooperation across the conflict cycle, recognizing their distinct advantages, shared values and common interests, and in their firm commitment to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Agenda 2063: The Africa we want.