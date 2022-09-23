Report of the Regional Director : the work of WHO in the Western Pacific Region, 1 July 2021 - 30 June 2022

Overview

Since 2006, WHO has worked with Member States in the Region to develop effective health security systems through the Asia Pacific Strategy for Emerging Diseases and Public Health Emergencies (APSED III) and its two earlier iterations. In addition, For the Future: Towards the Heathiest and Safest Region, the shared vision for WHO work with Member States and partners in the Western Pacific, identified health security as one of its four thematic priorities. Implementation of these strategies/priorities has enabled the Region to launch a rapid and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.