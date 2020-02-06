06 Feb 2020

Report of the Peacebuilding Commission on its thirteenth session (A/74/668–S/2020/80)

Report
from UN Security Council, UN General Assembly
Published on 29 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (322.32 KB)

I. Introduction

  1. The present report has been prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 60/18 and Security Council resolution 1645 (2005), in which the Peacebuilding Commission was requested to submit an annual report to the Assembly for an annual debate and review. The report will also be submitted to the Council, pursuant to its resolution 1646 (2005), for an annual debate. The report covers the thirteenth session of the Commission, held from 1 January to 31 December 2019.

  2. The report has also been prepared pursuant to identical resolutions on the review of the United Nations peacebuilding architecture (General Assembly resolution 70/262 and Security Council resolution 2282 (2016)), in which the Commission was encouraged to review its provisional rules of procedure through its Organizational Committee, as well as to consider diversifying its working methods to enhance its efficiency and flexibility in support of peacebuilding and sustaining peace.

  3. In that regard, the structure and content of the present report reflect the work carried out by the Commission in implementing relevant recommendations contained in the resolutions on the review of the peacebuilding architecture and the priorities identified in the report of the Commission on its twelfth session. The report also reflects activities that the Commission undertook in implementation of General Assembly resolution 72/276 and Security Council resolution 2413 (2018), in which the Commission was invited to further advance, explore and consider implementation, as appropriate, of the recommendations and options contained in the report of the Secretary-General on peacebuilding and sustaining peace (A/72/707-S/2018/43).

