Report of the Peacebuilding Commission on its fourteenth session (A/75/747–S/2021/139)

The present report has been prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 60/180 and Security Council resolution 1645 (2005) , in which the Peacebuilding Commission was requested to submit an annual report to the Assembly for an annual debate and review. The report will also be submitted to the Council, pursuant to its resolution 1646 (2005) , for an annual debate. The report covers the fourteenth session of the Commission, held from 1 January to 31 December 2020.

The report has also been prepared pursuant to identical resolutions on the review of the United Nations peacebuilding architecture (General Assembly resolution 70/262 and Security Council resolution 2282 (2016), in which the Commission was encouraged to review its provisional rules of procedure through its Organizational Committee in order to improve the continuity of its Chairs and Vice-Chairs, enhance its focus on developments at the country and regional levels and foster greater engagement by its membership, as well as to consider diversifying its working methods to enhance its efficiency and flexibility in support of peacebuilding and sustaining peace. In that regard, the structure and content of the present report reflect the work carried out by the Commission in implementing relevant recommendations contained in the resolutions on peacebuilding and sustaining peace, as well as priorities identified in the report of the Commission on its thirteenth session.