Report of the Peacebuilding Commission on its fifteenth session (A/76/678–S/2022/89)

The present report has been prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 60/180 and Security Council resolution 1645 (2005) , in which the Peacebuilding Commission was requested to submit an annual report to the Assembly for an annual debate and review. The report will also be submitted to the Council, pursuant to its resolution 1646 (2005), for an annual debate. The report covers the fifteenth session of the Commission, held from 1 January to 31 December 2021.

The report has also been prepared pursuant to identical resolutions on the review of the United Nations peacebuilding architecture (General Assembly resolutions 70/262 and 75/201 and Security Council resolutions 2282 (2016) and 2558 (2020)), in which the Commission was encouraged to consider diversifying its working methods to enhance its efficiency and flexibility in support of peacebuilding and sustaining peace and to continue strengthening its advisory, bridging and convening roles in support of nationally owned priorities and efforts. In that regard, the structure and content of the present report reflect the work carried out by the Commission in implementing relevant recommendations contained in the resolutions on peacebuilding and sustaining peace, as well as priorities identified in the report of the Commission on its fourteenth session.