14 Jan 2019

Report - Improving user journeys for humanitarian cash transfers

Report
from Ground Truth Solutions
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (699.22 KB)

Cash transfer programmes have become a standard component of humanitarian responses. This research explores how to optimise them from a user perspective, based on a better understanding of recipients’ preferences, expectations, and satisfaction levels at various points of interaction with individual cash programmes and delivery mechanisms. This report is based on evidence collected in Kenya and Iraq. Please refer to the separate country case studies for more information: cashjourneys.net

Introduction

Humanitarian agencies are increasingly using digital payments, such as mobile money, pre-paid or smart-cards, bank cards and electronic vouchers, to deliver cash assistance to affected populations. At the same time, the analysis and use of payment technologies have become more important, as have partnerships with financial service providers and other stakeholders. Joint efforts have taken place among humanitarian agencies, donors and private sector actors to develop a common vision around what can be achieved through digital payment systems and to strengthen partnerships and cooperation. Humanitarian agencies have also developed guidance and tools, often in the form of sequential decision trees, to inform the choice of cash delivery methods, in addition to other aspects of programme design and implementation.

While these initiatives and existing guidance include some user-level considerations – such as the need to understand cash recipients’ needs and preferences around payment mechanisms, potential safety risks, opportunities for boosting financial inclusion and others – the experiences and preferences of cash recipients around delivery mechanisms remain poorly understood.

The purpose of this research project, commissioned by DFID and implemented by Ground Truth Solutions in collaboration with the Humanitarian Policy Group (HPG/ODI), is to start addressing this gap and to improve evidence on how transfer systems satisfy people’s needs and expectations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.