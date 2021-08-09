‘Report is a harrowing warning, but children already suffer devastating impacts of climate change’ – SAVE THE CHILDREN

In response to the IPCC report that was launched today, Save the Children released the following statement.

Yolande Wright, Global Director Child Poverty, Climate and Urban, said:\ *"Today's report is a harrowing warning of what is to come, but millions of children across the globe are already experiencing irreversible impacts on their lives and life chances. They go hungry or die in droughts, cyclones and floods, they flee their homes to escape wildfires. Some 5.7 million children under five are already on the brink of starvation in this year's unprecedented food crisis -- in which the climate crisis is a major factor."*

"Children born today will experience the devastating impacts of the climate crisis far worse than their parents or grandparents - that makes this a children's crisis at its core."

"Children in lower--income communities will be hardest hit as the crisis - like COVID-19 - exacerbates inequalities within and between countries. But the scorching heatwaves in North America, the widespread wildfires and the recent floods in Europe have shown that no place is safe."

"Humanity has the capacity and resources to tackle this crisis, but we must be determined to act, as the window to limit global warming to 1.5° is closing. We need to drastically cut emissions, but every action to limit warming brings us closer to protecting the lives of children now and in the future."

"Children need to be involved in these policies and decisions on climate change. It's their future that is at stake, so they must play a key role in shaping it. We also urgently need more resources to help vulnerable communities prepare for crises. Governments need to set up structural financial support for the most vulnerable communities."

