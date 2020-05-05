Report of the Director General of the World Health Organization on consolidating gains and accelerating efforts to control and eliminate malaria in developing countries, particularly in Africa, by 2030 (A/74/792)

Summary

The present report is submitted in accordance with General Assembly resolution 73/337. It provides a review of progress in the implementation of the resolution, focusing on the adoption and scaling-up of interventions recommended by the World Health Organization in malaria-endemic countries. It also serves to elaborate on the challenges limiting the full achievement of the targets and provides recommendations to ensure that progress towards achieving the goals of the Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016–2030 is accelerated in the coming years.