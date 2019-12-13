13 Dec 2019

Rental Assistance Guidelines

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 13 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.67 MB)

Introduction

This document is intended to guide UNHCR staff in the assessment, planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation and reporting of rental support programming. It is relevant for shelter programmes aiming to benefit Persons of Concern to UNHCR including Refugees, the Internally Displaced, Returnees, Asylum Seekers, the Stateless, and host communities.

Following a crisis particularly in urban areas, rental accommodation is a common shelter strategy of the displaced. Rental situations occur when the displaced have enough resources to afford rent, and settlements have an adequate supply of housing for the displaced to rent. The displaced may choose to rent an accommodation due to economic opportunity (affordability of accommodation, access to other services, and livelihood opportunities) or due to proximity to friends and relatives. Rental accommodation assistance seeks to both provide adequate shelter and also ensure security of tenure for persons of concern to UNHCR (PoCs).

Each chapter of the guidelines represents each stage of the programme management cycle.

  1. Assessment

  2. Planning

  3. Implementation

  4. Monitoring

  5. Evaluation and Reporting

