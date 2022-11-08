Removing gendered barriers to education in emergencies and protracted crisis (EiEPC): Staff capacity building on gender equality with the EiE-GenKit - October 2022

Partners in the education in emergencies and protracted crises ecosystem realized that gender equality in EiEPC commitments would continue to be limited unless inter-agency efforts and investments were made to increase the gender equality capacities of EiEPC actors.

This joint resource prepared by Education Cannot Wait, UNGEI and INEE provides education practitioners with practical tools to promote gender-relevant programming in times of crisis to times of peace and for sustainable development. Inter-agency and globally relevant, the EiE-GenKit includes a series of practical tools to strengthen programmes to make them gender-responsive to transformative.