Remote Management: Meeting Operational Challenges

Current context

The scope and delivery of humanitarian assistance has changed considerably in recent years. Civilian need has dramatically risen, as demonstrated by the increasing numbers of people displaced within or outside their countries of origin or trapped in besieged or hard-to-reach areas. This has led to a significant growth in humanitarian operations, including a six-fold increase in official humanitarian funding, from the beginning of the 1990s to 2010.

The current architecture of international humanitarian law, conceived following World War II, is under significant pressure. A recent review of humanitarian operations in inaccessible conflict settings noted qualitative changes in the nature of conflicts requiring humanitarian aid, including an increase in length and complexity: conflict is ever more protracted and accessibility is becoming a growing issue.

Moreover, the traditional risks of working in conflict settings are being exacerbated in some current conflicts by a reduced recognition of the neutrality of humanitarian aid workers by conflict parties, including an increase in the number of attacks on aid workers, and the specific targeting of doctors and medical personnel.

This evolution has compromised the ‘humanitarian space’ in which aid workers operate and put increasing pressure on aid agencies to develop more sophisticated analyses of complex crises, more robust risk mitigation measures, and stronger donor oversight requirements. In response to this new reality, the aid community has continually sought to increase its skills set and competencies, so as to be better equipped to face these constant and evolving challenges. To continue delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance in access-constrained and insecure environments, agencies are increasingly using a variety of operational modalities that expose fewer staff to high-risk contexts. These are generically known as remote management.

This article, based on the experience and learning of The Operations Partnership (OP) during work in support of the Global Health Cluster and three key NGOs, outlines some key issues faced by aid agencies in remotely managing their operations, and offers guiding principles to support agencies in designing their responses to the context of reduced access to beneficiaries.