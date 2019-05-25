25 May 2019

Remote Cash Project guidelines and toolkit [EN/AR/ES/FR]

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council
Published on 23 May 2019 View Original

In emergencies with significant access challenges for humanitarian actors, the use of Cash Transfer Programming (CTP) has great potential to help provide life-saving support to the most vulnerable people.

CTP may not require a heavy and consistent staff presence, is not subject to the same logistical barriers as in-kind assistance, and can often continue during peaks of disruption and displacement. However, as with in-kind programming, the risks linked to cash modalities are heightened when handled remotely.

This document covers humanitarian aid activities implemented with the financial assistance of the European Union. The views expressed herein should not be taken, in any way, to reflect the official opinion of the European Union, and the European Commission is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

Download Remote Cash Project guidelines and toolkit below:

Remote CTP Guidance 1.0.zip

